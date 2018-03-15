Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted Them For Violent Ad

Karma is a b%^ch y’all.
Just ask Snapchat, who learned the hard way that boasting ads making light of domestic violence, isn’t good for business…especially when it concerns Rihanna.
According to Time, the company’s stocks plummeted 5 percent on Thursday after the superstar singer blasted them for posting a tone deaf ad asking whether users would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”
Yeah, they tried it. But don’t you worry, Rihanna finished it.
“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story posted Thursday morning.
“But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this whole mess! I’d love to call it ignorance but you know I ain’t that dumb! You spend money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and make a joke of it!!! … Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”
Snapchat yanked the ad earlier this week and apologized for their lapse in judgment.
“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” they said in a statement to the BBC. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”
However, her fans aren’t really buying any of that:
Welp!
BEAUTIES: Are you following Rihanna’s lead and deleting Snapchat from your phone?
