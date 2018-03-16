Ban Displays Of Confederate Flag, And Swastikas In Carroll County Schools

On Wednesday night the Carroll County School Board voted to ban displays of the Confederate flag and swastikas in the county school system. The Superintendent of Schools Stephen Guthrie says both the rebel flag and the Nazi swastika are now banned anywhere on school property. The change takes effect immediately.

Source: FoxBaltimore

