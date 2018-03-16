Morning Minute: How Does Melania Feel About Donald Trump Jr’s Divorce?

3/16/18- After 12 years of marriage, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are splitting up. Some might even say Vanessa is free but you got to wonder how Melania Trump us feeling right about now!
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike EppsSource:PR Photos 1 of 26
2. Dwayne WadeSource:PR 2 of 26
3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou3 of 26
4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married...but as we know, it didn't work out.4 of 26
5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey5 of 26
6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz.6 of 26
7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose7 of 26
8. Kimora and Russell Simmons8 of 26
9. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorce9 of 26
10. Janet Jackson has been divorced...twice.Source:AP) 10 of 26
11. 'All My Children' star and current guest star on 'Power' Debbi Morgan has been married...and divorced four times.11 of 26
12. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people.12 of 26
13. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.13 of 26
14. And we thought it would last - Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco.14 of 26
15. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O'Neal.15 of 26
16. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven't remarried.16 of 26
17. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it's been finalized...but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it?17 of 26
18. Jill Scott18 of 26
19. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 201719 of 26
20. Tisha Campbell Martin & Duane Martin20 of 26
21. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown21 of 26
23. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs23 of 26
25. Usher & Grace Miguel25 of 26
