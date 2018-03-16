TJMS: If You Missed It
Top Of The Morning: What Isn’t Deon Cole Doing?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
It’s a special kind of Friday because Tom and Sybil have Deon Cole sitting in the Funny Chair for a bit today. And if you keep up with Cole then you know just how busy he is!

“I just shot this pilot with Rev. Run on Netflix it’s called About The Washington’s. We just wrapped up Black-ish. Grown-ish wrapped up about a month ago,” Cole listed off. “My Netflix comedy schedule is coming.”

With all this work Cole is definitely bringing new stuff to the projects he’s on. “I’m just trying to bring changes and bring it on a whole new level,” expressed Cole.

