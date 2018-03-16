News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Like A Desperate Ex, Snapchat Wants To Make Things Right But Too Little, Too Late

Boy, Bye.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Young man holds a smart device while using SnapChat app

Source: studioEAST / Getty

JoJo’s “Too Little Too Late” lyrics perfectly describe Snapchat’s attempt to make things right. *You know all the right things to say!…*

After messing up BIG TIME (details here), TMZ reports the fallen social media app is doing major damage control. But we don’t care because as JoJo said *to be real, it doesn’t matter anyway.*

According to the site’s update, “A rep from the National Network to End Domestic Violence tells TMZ they were contacted by Snapchat Thursday asking if the social app could bring an NNEDV member onto it’s board. The NNEDV rep we spoke to said their role will be to educate the Snapchat staff on domestic abuse and what’s appropriate to post, so they don’t make similar mistakes again.”

As JoJo put it, *In letting you go, I’m loving myself… You know, it’s just too little, too late.* Sorry, but this is goodbye, Snap.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Like A Desperate Ex, Snapchat Wants To Make Things Right But Too Little, Too Late

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18
Why The Death Of Rapper Craig Mack Scared…

  Let’s get straight to it. This is why the Craig Mack death spooked me. I’m 36. 10 years younger…
03.17.18
12 items
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior…

From Sonequa Martin-Green's dress with a mosaic bodice to Winnie Harlow's delicate look, you won't want to miss this fashion.
03.16.18
Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find…

There has been no apparent aggressive investigation of the terrorist package bombings in Austin.
03.17.18
Jury Acquits White Police Officer Who Fatally Shot…

Justus Howell was killed on April 4, 2015.
03.17.18
This Website Is Helping You Look Like A…

Stay on trend this season with styling help from Fashion Snoops x Dove.
03.16.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly Bridge…

Multiple deaths were reported after a newly opened bridge built for foot traffic in south Florida collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
03.16.18
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body…

The Black-ish star gets very open about her body issues and concerns.
03.16.18