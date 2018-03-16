Who’s Mans: Are We Inviting This Kid To The Cookout Or Nah?

Source: asiseeit / Getty
There’s always one cool White kid out the bunch, and young Cooper is that kid in his school apparently.
We can tell Coop grew up around the homies. He got soul.
Cooper did his thing and all, by count on Black people to point out the obvious:
So we invinting Coop to the cookout or nah?
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10