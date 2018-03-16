According to a new release of county health rankings by the national Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Baltimore City remains the least healthy jurisdiction in Maryland. Baltimore City is at number 24 in the state when it comes to the least healthy. Baltimore County again came in 11th for health factors and 13th for health outcomes.

Source: FoxBaltimore

