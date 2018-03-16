According to a new release of county health rankings by the national Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Baltimore City remains the least healthy jurisdiction in Maryland. Baltimore City is at number 24 in the state when it comes to the least healthy. Baltimore County again came in 11th for health factors and 13th for health outcomes.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Let Happy Feet’s Dancing Bring Joy To Your Day!
- Colin Kaepernick All Smiles As He Heads To Court
- Kenya Moore Announces Pregnancy
- Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Collection
Source: FoxBaltimore