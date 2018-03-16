DL’s GED Report: Have We Lost The Ability For Kids To Play?

Unfortunately, the store that made kids lose their minds with excitement Toys ‘R’ Us are closing and DL is mad. With all the technology that affords us opportunities to do things without leaving your home DL asks if we’ve lost the ability for our kids to play anymore?

