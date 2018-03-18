News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Their social media accounts seem to say yes!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Three of your favorite R&B singers could be joining forces for a new track!

According to a recent Instagram post, Fantasia announced that she, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan are planning on recording a new song together.

“OMG!!! The call that I just Received from the only vocal I’m scared to hit a stage with, in Love with, crazy about and my BFF in my head @4everbrandy JUST CALLED ME and Lord I almost wrecked the car.. Bran Thank You so much for your words of encouragement❤ @jsullivanmusic @4everbrandy let’s give the people this Song🎤,” Fantasia wrote on Thursday night.

 

Now, while nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy also took to social media to hint that this could be a reality. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” making a comment that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Listen…we cannot wait to hear what these powerhouse voices come up with!

RELATED NEWS:

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

16 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18
Why The Death Of Rapper Craig Mack Scared…

  Let’s get straight to it. This is why the Craig Mack death spooked me. I’m 36. 10 years younger…
03.17.18
12 items
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior…

From Sonequa Martin-Green's dress with a mosaic bodice to Winnie Harlow's delicate look, you won't want to miss this fashion.
03.16.18
Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find…

There has been no apparent aggressive investigation of the terrorist package bombings in Austin.
03.17.18