Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Three of your favorite R&B singers could be joining forces for a new track!

According to a recent Instagram post, Fantasia announced that she, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan are planning on recording a new song together.

“OMG!!! The call that I just Received from the only vocal I’m scared to hit a stage with, in Love with, crazy about and my BFF in my head @4everbrandy JUST CALLED ME and Lord I almost wrecked the car.. Bran Thank You so much for your words of encouragement @jsullivanmusic @4everbrandy let’s give the people this Song ,” Fantasia wrote on Thursday night.

Now, while nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy also took to social media to hint that this could be a reality. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” making a comment that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Listen…we cannot wait to hear what these powerhouse voices come up with!

