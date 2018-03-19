R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims In Deadly Miami Bridge Collapse

R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims In Deadly Miami Bridge Collapse

Navaro Brown, an African-American worker, died at a hospital following the collapse.

The six reported victims in the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday afternoon were publicly identified by police on Sunday.

Among the victims was Navaro Brown, a 37-year-old African-American man who worked for Structural Technologies VSL, a company that specializes in bridge cable tension and construction systems, NBC Miami reported. Brown, who worked on-site when the 950-ton bridge failed a “stress adjustment” before it collapsed over cars on a highway, died Thursday at a local hospital.

Alexa Duran, an 18-year-old FIU student and political science major who was looking forward to law school, was also killed in the tragedy. Police recovered Duran from a vehicle on Saturday night after rescuers searched through the rubble for days during recovery efforts.

Ronaldo Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez and Alberto Arias were also confirmed as victims who had been pulled from crushed vehicles.

A sixth victim, Brandon Brownfield, was believed to be inside one of the other cars removed from the site on Saturday night.

Police believe all the victims have been recovered, officials said to CBS News.

Brownfield had three young daughters, having moved to Florida several years ago for his job at Maxim Crane Works, according to a fundraising page for the family that had raised more than $50,000 in a few days, CBS reported. He was on his way home from work when the bridge suddenly fell to the ground.

Gonzalez and Arias owned a party rental and decoration business together. Both men were found Saturday inside their white Chevy truck after the senseless tragedy. Drivers and witnesses posted startling footage of the collapse on social media.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what caused the bridge to crumble to the pavement. Crews had been involved in “post-tensioning” to secure the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Classes resumed at FIU on Monday.

