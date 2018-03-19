A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

Photo by

National
Home > National

A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

The racist was caught on video.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

It’s rough in the friendly skies. There have been countless reports of racism on airplanes, from Maxine Waters being stalked while onboard to a Black female doctor being ignored who was trying to help someone in need of medical assistance. However, with this latest incident, the airline may have gotten it right — and it wasn’t Delta or United.

According to multiple Spanish media outlets, a 70-year-old man boarded a Binter Canarias flight to La Palma at North Tenerife Airport. Witnesses claimed he made racist comments to the Black flight attendant.  El Pais reported that the man said “I don’t want blacks around me!” It is not known why he he had this breakdown.

The racist was confronted by the plane’s captain, who ordered the man to leave, but he refused. Multiple security guards were called and the man eventually exited the plane without further incident. Watch the video below.

Thankfully, this man was properly handled. Delta and United could learn from Binter Canarias.

 

 

SEE ALSO:

Mike Pence, Tim Kaine Miss Opportunity To Confront Racism & Implicit Bias In Policing

United And Delta Support The NRA? Spirit Airlines, Here We Come!

American Airlines Employees To Take Anti-Racism Training After NAACP Issued Travel Advisory

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant,…

The racist was caught on video.
03.19.18
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18