Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Bracket Isn’t Looking Too Good

3/19/18- Huggy Lowdown’s March Madness bracket may be broken but he’s not alone as Donald Trump’s bracket is slowly coming to an end. Rex Tillerson couldn’t make the final four and the firing of FBI Director Andrew McCabe hours before he could receive his pension was another blow. But Huggy’s not worried because Robert Mueller’s got something up his sleeve.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition 16 photos Launch gallery 'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition 1. Sally Quillian Yates 1 of 16 2. Michael Flynn 2 of 16 3. Angella Reid 3 of 16 4. James Comey 4 of 16 5. Mike Dubke 5 of 16 6. Walter Shaub 6 of 16 7. Sean Spicer 7 of 16 8. Michael Short 8 of 16 9. Reince Priebus 9 of 16 10. Anthony Scaramucci 10 of 16 11. Steve Bannon 11 of 16 12. Sebastian Gorka 12 of 16 13. Tom Price 13 of 16 14. Dina Powell 14 of 16 15. Omarosa Manigault 15 of 16 16. Rex Tillerson 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: White House Edition 'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition Since the beginning of his presidency, Donald Trump has developed the habit of kicking people out of his administration when he feels like they've no longer served their purpose. Almost like his show Celebrity Apprentice. Take a look at all the people who've either left or got fired by President Trump.

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: