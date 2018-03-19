Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Bracket Isn’t Looking Too Good

3/19/18- Huggy Lowdown’s March Madness bracket may be broken but he’s not alone as Donald Trump’s bracket is slowly coming to an end. Rex Tillerson couldn’t make the final four and the firing of FBI Director Andrew McCabe hours before he could receive his pension was another blow. But Huggy’s not worried because Robert Mueller’s got something up his sleeve.
'Celebrity Apprentice': White House Edition
1. Sally Quillian Yates1 of 16
2. Michael Flynn2 of 16
3. Angella Reid3 of 16
4. James Comey4 of 16
5. Mike Dubke5 of 16
6. Walter Shaub6 of 16
7. Sean Spicer7 of 16
8. Michael Short8 of 16
9. Reince Priebus9 of 16
10. Anthony Scaramucci10 of 16
11. Steve Bannon11 of 16
12. Sebastian Gorka12 of 16
13. Tom Price13 of 16
14. Dina Powell14 of 16
15. Omarosa Manigault15 of 16
16. Rex Tillerson16 of 16
