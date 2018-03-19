News & Gossip
Trippy: Scientists Gave Depressed Monkeys Ayahuasca And It Helped

The ancient drug outperformed pharmaceutical anti-depressants in a recent study.

CHINA-BEIJING-CLONED MACAQUES-SUCCESS (CN)

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Researchers in Brazil are thinking on another level.

They are trying to use monkeys to prove that the ancient psychoactive substance known as ayahuasca is a better anti-depressant than modern pharmaceuticals.

