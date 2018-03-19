News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

So Sad: Boy Shoots His 13-Year-Old Sister Dead Over Video Game Controller

No word yet on if the child will face charges.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Game Controller On Table

Source: Bence Barócsi / EyeEm / Getty

Tragedy hit a Mississippi home on Saturday when things got out of control over a video game.

A 13-year-old girl was killed by her 9-year-old brother after she refused to give up her video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the girl was shot in the back of the head and she later died from her injuries at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

Authorities still don’t know how the 9-year-old had access to the weapon or how much he knew about the dangers of the gun.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell said. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

The sheriff said the investigation will not be rushed and they hope to keep the identities of the family under wraps, according to Clarion Ledger.

We’ll keep you updated if more major info surfaces. 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading So Sad: Boy Shoots His 13-Year-Old Sister Dead Over Video Game Controller

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant,…

The racist was caught on video.
03.19.18
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18