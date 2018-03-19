So Sad: Boy Shoots His 13-Year-Old Sister Dead Over Video Game Controller

Tragedy hit a Mississippi home on Saturday when things got out of control over a video game.

A 13-year-old girl was killed by her 9-year-old brother after she refused to give up her video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the girl was shot in the back of the head and she later died from her injuries at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

Authorities still don’t know how the 9-year-old had access to the weapon or how much he knew about the dangers of the gun.

“This is all new ground for us, we’ve never dealt with a kid shooting a kid at age 9,” Cantrell said. “We don’t know yet what kind of charges or if charges will be pressed. We want to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

The sheriff said the investigation will not be rushed and they hope to keep the identities of the family under wraps, according to Clarion Ledger.

We’ll keep you updated if more major info surfaces.

Also On Magic 95.9: