News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cryptology Podcast: JAY-Z Vs. Bitcoin And More Big Money Talk

On the latest episode of Cryptology, @ElginDotCom and @_TheCivilRight sit down with former CoinDesk editor Tom Sharkey.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

The guys argue about the differences between JAY-Z and Nas’ investment strategies and the future of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Subscribe via iTunes.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Cryptology Podcast: JAY-Z Vs. Bitcoin And More Big Money Talk

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant,…

The racist was caught on video.
03.19.18
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18