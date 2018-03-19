Concerns Violent Crime May Be On The Rise In Baltimore County

Photo by

Charm City
Home > Charm City

Concerns Violent Crime May Be On The Rise In Baltimore County

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Ferguson's Fragile Recovery Shaken After Police Casualties

Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty

Violent crime in Baltimore County has risen. Homicides remained at 35 in each of the last two years, but overall violent crime increased 14.5 percent from 2016 to 2017, according to the latest available police department data. That followed a 2.8 percent decrease in such crime from 2015 to 2016. Early statistics for 2018 have not been released yet.

A shooting occurred at the Target in Owings Mills on Reisterstown Road that sent shoppers running and screaming recently, when, police say, two men entered the store and shot at another man. People should be able to take care of their family’s needs without the fear of being caught in the cross fire of a disagreement. As one who goes to that Target, this greatly concerns me. “I find it utterly incredible and shameful that somebody would pull a gun in Target,” said County Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Owings Mills. No one has been apprehended in this incident.

Some believe that the opioid epidemic has something to do with the upswing of violent crimes not just in Baltimore County, but in the country as a whole.

Some good news? While violent crime increased, property crime in the county fell 0.6 percent from 2016 to 2017. Burglaries were down 15 percent, and motor vehicle thefts decreased by about 2 percent.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Concerns Violent Crime May Be On The Rise In Baltimore County

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant,…

The racist was caught on video.
03.19.18
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18