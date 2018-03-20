News & Gossip
Hannibal Buress’ Comedy Show Was Cut Short After He Made This Inappropriate Joke

GlobalGrind
Comedy Central Presents What's Your Fucking Deal?! With Jay Oakerson - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Steve Rogers Photography / Getty

Hannibal Buress’ Set Was Cut After Inappropriate Joke

Hannibal Buress had his comedy set cut short prematurely just minutes into his show at Loyola University Chicago this past weekend.

According to the university, Buress began his comedy routine at the Catholic school displaying the email from school officials that outlined all the restrictions for the performers. In the outline it  banned topics included discussing sexual assault, rape, race, and sexual orientation in any of the performances.

Buress’ mic was cut after he made a joke about priests sexually abusing children within the Catholic Church. Buress attempted to continue performing despite having no microphone and the officials running the event increased the mic noise until he left the stage.

Audience members upset with the mic being cut began chanting “we want refunds,” Buress returned to the stage and made jokes about his microphone being cut and later received a standing ovation from the crowd.

