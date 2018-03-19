Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse After This Disgusting Prank?

Pranks are all fun and games, unless someone actually thinks it’s real. In a worst case scenario, pranking your spouse could cause the relationship to end.

them cheating pranks & breakup pranks highkey emotional abuse. i’m not fw it at all. let a mf do that to me & we really done lol but y’all do you — poet (@fiineapplepizza) February 23, 2018

Fortunately, this famous Youtube couple didn’t split after the wife’s disgusting, but hilarious prank — but her husband was livid:

Are you breaking up? Or nah.

Check out the 2XFamily on Youtube for more hilarious videos.

Also On Magic 95.9: