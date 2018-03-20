Kandi Burruss Checks Kim Zolciak [VIDEO]

Kandi Burruss had to set Kim Zolciak‘s straight when they sat down to settle their differences.

Someone needs to help Kim find her edges because Kandi snatched every last one of them on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It was an eventful episode for the ladies of RHOA as NeNe Leakes made comments during a stand-up routine that forced Kandi to bounce her from Xscape’s tour. NeNe also wound up calling Kim “racist trash” over RoachGate.

But the real showdown of the night was between Kandi and Kim. Kandi invited Kim out for dinner so that they could address some issue between them (not the least of which were allegations that Kandi offered Kim oral sex).

Things started out on a bad note as Kandi discovered that Kim, who was already running late, had been dropped off by her husband, Kroy Biermann. Kim having Kroy waiting in the car for group meetups is pretty standard practice because it allows her to make a quick escape. That’s always bothered the other ladies of RHOA, and Kandi had to speak on it.

Kandi tried to be nice at first, but she had to get real when Kim made the fatal mistake of using foul language. That’s when Kandi went from sweet and patient to all-the-way real. Take a look!

