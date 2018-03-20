National
Mississippi Teen Allegedly Shot Dead By 9-Year-Old Brother

An argument over video games ends in tragedy.

A teenage girl has been shot dead by her younger brother following an alleged fight about video games.

An argument over games turned deadly over the weekend.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Dijonae White, 14, was shot in the back of the head by her 9-year-old brother on Saturday.

Allegedly, the Tupelo Middle School student was gunned down after she refused to give him a game controller when he wanted it. The boy then went into a different room after their argument and found a .25-caliber handgun and returned to shoot Dijonae. The bullet went through her brain and she was rushed through Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital, but she couldn’t be saved. Reportedly, she passed away on Sunday night.

It’s unclear how the boy got his hands on the gun, but authorities think it might have belonged to the mother’s live-in boyfriend. Supposedly, the children’s mother was in a different room feeding 3 or 4 other kids.

Based on the age of the suspect, authorities aren’t entirely clear on how to handle the case. If the boy were an adult, they could more easily show intent.

“There’s a lot of difference between a 9-year-old and a 19-year-old,” said Sheriff Cecil Cantrell. “Between a 9-year-old and a 6- or 7-year-old, there’s not a lot of difference.”

He continued, “The juvenile court will be in charge of what happens with him at this point. I think this is new ground for them, also.”

Authorities may not push for an investigation too soon based on the complexity of the case. Cantrell explained, “That’s why I’m not too fast to say anything because there are juveniles involved. We want to do what’s right and we’re going to get it right.”

