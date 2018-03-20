Charm City
Home > Charm City

First Day Of Spring…..MORE SNOW!!!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Moscow hit by snowfall

Source: Artyom Geodakyan / Getty

Man listen….I’m so tired of this damn snow! But I can’t get so mad….It’s still Winter. We keep forgetting that March is still Winter soooooo UP YOURS PUNXSUTAWNEY! But make sure you watch the news for school closings and delays for tomorrow.

http://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/major-storm-to-move-in

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading First Day Of Spring…..MORE SNOW!!!

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost…

He learned it from his daddy!
03.20.18
Mississippi Teen Allegedly Shot Dead By 9-Year-Old Brother

A teenage girl has been shot dead by her younger brother following an alleged fight about video games. An argument…
03.20.18
It’s Official: The Trump Administration Will ‘Seek The…

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a chilling statement.
03.19.18
Report: Wealthy Black Boys Have A Greater Chance…

New study sheds light on race and class.
03.19.18
Church and Vote: Georgia GOP Trying To Stop…

This is Suppression Sunday.
03.19.18
Black Activists Are Being Watched And Possibly Reported…

The move to stop government silence on surveillance.
03.19.18
White And Hispanic Cop Brutalize Black Man —…

Anthony Villanueva is speaking out.
03.19.18
Texas Cop Who Killed A Black Man In…

The cop still has his job.
03.19.18
Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut Off For A Joke…

The comedian was only on stage for five minutes.
03.19.18
R.I.P: What We Know About The 6 Victims…

Prayers up.
03.19.18