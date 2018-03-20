Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Police report that the situation has been contained but the school is still on lockdown. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

*This story will be updated*

