Shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m.

Police report that the situation has been contained but the school is still on lockdown. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

*This story will be updated*

 

