Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama ‘The Liberators’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama ‘The Liberators’

Michael B. Jordan is continuing to add to his already impressive resume.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

You would think that with the massive success of Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan would take some time to chill for a bit and enjoy the fruits of his labor. Well, that’s apparently not his style, as he has just been confirmed to produce a new film about an all-black WWII regiment.

After recently announcing that his production company will be implementing inclusion riders on all future projects, Michael B. Jordan continues to make meaningful moves in Hollywood, including his latest producing effort. Shadow and Act reports that Jordan is set to produce The Liberators, a drama about an all-black WWII regiment.

Via Shadow and Act:

Michael B. Jordan doesn’t stop working. He’s onboard to produce the war action-drama, ‘The Liberators,’ thought his Outlier Society Productions, along with Safehouse Pictures

According to THR, the project, based on a spec script written by Madison Turner, “tells the story of the 761st regiment in World War II, an entirely African-American combat unit whose heroism led to the desegregation of the armed forces.”

It is unknown at this point whether Jordan would star in the film as well. Warner Bros. recently finalized a deal for the script package.

This is just another in a slew of projects that Jordan has lined up with his production company. There is an in-development Netflix family sci-fi drama, Raising Dion, a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair starring Jordan, an untitled coming-of-age drama on OWN produced by Jordan and written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a film adaptation of the YA novel The Stars Beneath Our Feat, which will be Jordan’s directorial debut.

Circling back to Black Panther, in which Michael B. Jordan plays the scene-stealing villain Killmonger, it was recently confirmed that a sequel to the record-breaking film is in the works. Fingers crossed that he returns!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Say What Now? Former Danity Kane Star Aubrey O’Day Had An Affair With Trump Jr.?

Research Shows That Black Boys With The Same Resources And Education Will Never Earn More Than White Men

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama ‘The Liberators’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All Charges Dropped For White Teacher Who Allegedly…

Melissa Blank released a statement on the charges being dropped.
03.21.18
‘Fat, Slow And Ignorant’ Black ‘N-Word’ Jurors Kept…

Racism reared its ugly head.
03.21.18
Not Loyal! Ben Carson Blames The $31,000 Dining…

Did Candy even see this coming?
03.21.18
Game Over On Racist Gerrymandering? Eric Holder Has…

It's on and popping.
03.21.18
All The Way Up: Black Women Statues Replacing…

Remembering Black history.
03.21.18
17 items
Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took…

The custom gold gown was created by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. We have all the details on every…
03.20.18
Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few…

Katrina Hubbard spoke out about corruption.
03.21.18
Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked…

This was glorious.
03.21.18
Shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10157319730434778/ Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County. The shooting…
03.20.18
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost…

He learned it from his daddy!
03.20.18