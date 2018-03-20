Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked The F**k Out!’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked The F**k Out!’

This was glorious.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

We don’t know where this took place. We don’t know who these people are. We don’t know why anyone is even filming. However, this is surely a glorious, viral moment that you will want to watch repeatedly.

A motorist, who appears to be Black, is driving through a group of savages. Out of nowhere, one of the beasts sloppily kicks his motorcycle. As if the spirit of Wakanda leaped in his body, the motorist jumped off the motorcycle and socked one of the animals in the face — he quickly collapsed to the ground. Then, his friend,  who seemed ready to jump in, got his own punch to the face. They went down like the end of a fatality in Mortal Kombat.

Unbothered and unbossed, the motorist drove away into the night. Watch below.

We are sure you need that again, so here is an even better angle.

All we can think of is Smokey from Friday, saying, “You got knocked the f**k out!”

We all needed this laugh on this Tuesday!

SEE ALSO:

Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars & And She Wasn’t Even A Winner Or Nominee

Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All Charges Dropped For White Teacher Who Allegedly…

Melissa Blank released a statement on the charges being dropped.
03.21.18
‘Fat, Slow And Ignorant’ Black ‘N-Word’ Jurors Kept…

Racism reared its ugly head.
03.21.18
Not Loyal! Ben Carson Blames The $31,000 Dining…

Did Candy even see this coming?
03.21.18
Game Over On Racist Gerrymandering? Eric Holder Has…

It's on and popping.
03.21.18
All The Way Up: Black Women Statues Replacing…

Remembering Black history.
03.21.18
17 items
Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took…

The custom gold gown was created by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. We have all the details on every…
03.20.18
Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few…

Katrina Hubbard spoke out about corruption.
03.21.18
Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked…

This was glorious.
03.21.18
Shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10157319730434778/ Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County. The shooting…
03.20.18
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost…

He learned it from his daddy!
03.20.18