Nike Executive To Step Down After Inappropriate Behavior

Nike Incorporated is investigating a case of improper conduct by one of it’s top executives after reviewing an incident of inappropriate behavior on the job.
Bloomberg.com reports that Trevor Edwards, the company president, is stepping down from his role at Nike August.
Greg Rossiter, a spokesman for the company says that, “there have been no direct allegations against the 55-year-old.”
An internal memo sent to employees about Edwards leaving the company, it addressed reports of, “behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusively, respect and empowerment.”
Upon his exit, Edwards will receive a $525,000 payout. He was slated to become the next Chief Executive officer in the Nike corporation if not for his exit. He’ll receive his money in 2019 in monthly installments.
(Photo Credit: YouTube)