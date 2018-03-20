Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With Blue Ivy At A Charity Gala

Tyler Perry was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, and the movie mogul revealed that he was recently in a bidding war with a 6-year-old–but not just any 6-year-old, Blue Ivy.

Perry attended the Wearable Art Gala fundraiser on March 17 on Los Angeles, and at one point in the night, a painting was presented that he had his eye one. He recalled, “I was really, really excited to be there and there was this art that came out for auction. It’s this beautiful painting of Sidney Poitier and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to have that.’” His excitement led to him immediately bidding on the painting, but he wasn’t the only one who wanted it, which he realized as someone in another aisle counter-bid: Blue Ivy.

The mini Carter didn’t back down quickly, either. Tyler recounted the event saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna teach you a lesson today!’” as Blue kept bidding higher and higher. “And she keeps going up and up and up with it!”

The actor eventually won the painting with a $20,000 bid, but only after Jay Z hilariously snatched the paddle from his daughter’s hands.

Watch the video below to hear Perry tell his side of the story.

Also On Magic 95.9: