IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

We can’t be the only ones who wanted to move to Mr. Rogers neighborhood when life got tough.
On June 8th, we all get to take a trip to that fateful place where it’s always a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The heartwarming trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the Mr. Rogers Documentary is finally here, and just a warning — if you haven’t cried in a while, maybe you should grab your tissues now.
You may be surprised that more grown folks are hype for the film than young kids:
See you on June 8th, neighbors.
Also, do you remember the time Eddie Murphy was the Mr. Rogers, but in the hood?
