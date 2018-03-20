If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs, You Might Want To Peep These Videos

Source: Heritage Images / Getty
So apparently, praise and worship isn’t reserved for the church pulpit. It can go down in the middle of an appliance store…
…or in some hotel-like lobby.
Ok den
A post shared by Jay No A (@jsonfredericks) on
For now, we’re going to call these two unknown singers Sister Betty and Brother Paul. You know their solo spot is reserved come Sunday morning!
Let the church say…
