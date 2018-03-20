News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has Found The Fountain Of Youth

The star turns 39 years old today and looks the same as she did in '93.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

If you’re a fan of 90’s pop culture, then you’ve seen Bianca Lawson on everything from shows like Sister, Sister to movies like Save The Last Dance.

 

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Lawson, just know she’s very well connected in the game. Her dad is actor Richard Lawson, which makes her step mom Miss Tina Knowles, making her step sisters Beyoncé and Solange. Oh, and her great Uncle happens to be Motown founder Berry Gordy.

 

But it’s not her illustrious family that has us still intrigued with the Queen Sugar star after nearly 30 years in the game — it’s the fact that she still can book roles playing a teenager thanks to her youthful look.

The reigning queen of fictional high school turns 39 years old today and these photos of her from the late 90’s to the early 2000’s will make you want whatever she’s drinking:

1997

 

1999

 

2000

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

 

2001

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

2003

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

bianca lawson

Source: getty / Getty

Hit the flip to see more goodness.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has Found The Fountain Of Youth

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
All Charges Dropped For White Teacher Who Allegedly…

Melissa Blank released a statement on the charges being dropped.
03.21.18
‘Fat, Slow And Ignorant’ Black ‘N-Word’ Jurors Kept…

Racism reared its ugly head.
03.21.18
Not Loyal! Ben Carson Blames The $31,000 Dining…

Did Candy even see this coming?
03.21.18
Game Over On Racist Gerrymandering? Eric Holder Has…

It's on and popping.
03.21.18
All The Way Up: Black Women Statues Replacing…

Remembering Black history.
03.21.18
17 items
Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took…

The custom gold gown was created by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. We have all the details on every…
03.20.18
Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few…

Katrina Hubbard spoke out about corruption.
03.21.18
Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked…

This was glorious.
03.21.18
Shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10157319730434778/ Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary’s County. The shooting…
03.20.18
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost…

He learned it from his daddy!
03.20.18