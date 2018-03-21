People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Lit Wedding Vids

On March 3, model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard tied the knot. The two had a beautiful wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with a beautiful dress, beautiful vows and beautiful tributes, all which you can watch at Brides.com.

But if you want to skip all the sappy stuff and go straight to the turn up, the event was full of highlights.

First, Sterling and his team seemed to warm up with some Fugees classics “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.” Then they added in Keith Sweat‘s “Nobody” as a bonus.

(Swipe through)

Then, at the wedding reception, Odell Beckham Jr. lead a procession of groomsmen going off to Rich the Kid‘s “New Freezer.” But don’t think the bridesmaids let the guys have all the fun. As soon as BlocBoy JB‘s “Shoot” came on, it was a battle of the sexes.

Some of the Giants had way too much fun at Sterling Shepard’s wedding reception 😂 pic.twitter.com/pwAFgPxgDG — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 21, 2018

Then finally, Tiffany Haddish gave a heartfelt speech honoring the newlyweds…and she made time to show the wedding roster how to do the Crip Walk.

It was definitely a day to remember.

Folks on Twitter seemed to think so.

I’ve watched Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s wedding videos roughly about 100x since they were posted last night…. 😩😭😍 — Queen V (@vgonzo7) March 21, 2018

I literally almost started crying in my break room watching Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepherd wedding video 😍😭 — Melanie Kinchen (@OmgItsMel92) March 21, 2018

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s released some of their wedding footage and it was more than EVERYTHING! Her & her bridesmaids looked gorgeous, Sterling & The groomsmen looked bomb, her moms pink pantsuit was BOMB!

The wedding parties entrance EVERYTHING! So happy for them! — Irene-Chapoga Mbu (@ThatAfrican_) March 21, 2018

I told my bf I wanted a wedding like Chanel Imans & Sterling Shepards and he said “Imma start saving” 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ — Melanie V. (@_bigmommamel) March 21, 2018

The standard has been set.

Congrats to Chanel & Sterling!

