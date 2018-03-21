Eva Marcille Throws Royal Baby Shower

Eva Marcille celebrated the impending arrival of their little prince a baby shower fit for a king.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiance Michael Sterling threw a regal baby shower over the weekend.

Eva had a very specific vision for the Prince Michael-themed party at 433 Bishop in Atlanta on March 17. “I did royal blue, purple and gold color scheme to bring in that Royal feeling,” she explained.

The model tied the color scheme into her own outfit sporting a gold knit dress with an accent coat with pops of royal blue. Keeping on-theme, Eva made sure that she and her hubby-to-be were comfortably perched on a pair of thrones.

Eva’s daughter, Marley Rae, was also in attendance and the young princess showed some love to her little brother during the bash.

