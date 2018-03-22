RIP: Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Passed

Source: C Flanigan / Getty
According to reports, Queen Latifah’s mother Rita Owens has passed from a heart condition.
Latifah celebrated her birthday just three days ago. She said of her late mother, “Her battle is over now,” and “She was the love of my life.”
Our condolences go out to the Owens family.
Hit page two for some bright memories from Latifah’s reign in the 90’s.
1 2Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10