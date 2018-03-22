News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

RIP: Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Passed

“She was the love of my life.”

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

According to reports, Queen Latifah’s mother Rita Owens has passed from a heart condition.

Latifah celebrated her birthday just three days ago. She said of her late mother, “Her battle is over now,” and “She was the love of my life.”

Our condolences go out to the Owens family.

Hit page two for some bright memories from Latifah’s reign in the 90’s.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading RIP: Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Passed

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18
Ex-Nazi Party Member And A Billionaire Who Made…

Get out the vote—against racism.
03.22.18
11 items
Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should…

From Maya Angelou to Nayyirah Waheed these poets transform us with their power.
03.21.18
Did You Know Dr. Ben ‘Gifted Hands’ Carson…

Just in case you forgot.
03.22.18
How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In…

Facebook is under the microscope.
03.22.18