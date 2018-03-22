RIP: Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Passed

According to reports, Queen Latifah’s mother Rita Owens has passed from a heart condition.

Latifah celebrated her birthday just three days ago. She said of her late mother, “Her battle is over now,” and “She was the love of my life.”

Our condolences go out to the Owens family.

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Owens Has Died After Struggling with a Heart Condition: 'She Was the Love of My Life' https://t.co/rTaAljZIeA — People (@people) March 22, 2018

Hit page two for some bright memories from Latifah’s reign in the 90’s.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: