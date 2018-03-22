News & Gossip
Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters Are Having Trouble Finding People That Want To Enlist

GlobalGrind
Military Recruiters Are Struggling To Beef Up Military

Donald Trump wants to increase the size of the US Army but military recruiters are struggling to find people that want to enlist. Trump set a goal of 80,000 recruits this year, almost 10,000 more than last year, leaving recruiters to pick up the slack.

With the unemployment rate at record lows, the service is less appealing to those looking for opportunities. Other factors like record high obesity rates in the US narrow the recruitment pool. The Army is trying to combat this by adding a program to help potential recruits lose weight.Other initiatives like increasing bonuses and allowing more waivers for people who’ve used marijuana are other measures that the Army may explore.

