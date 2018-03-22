National
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!

Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean

Source: Doug Pearson / Getty

Trinidad and Tobago just proved that a woman can lead their country!

On Monday, Paula-Mae Weekes took her oath as the island’s 6th president and first-female one in the country’s history.

According to Caribbean360, during her speech, Weekes, 59, spoke about the issues plaguing her country.

“[Trinidad and Tobago] is perilously close to the point of no return”, with crime, corruption, racism, abysmal public services and an ineffective judicial system, among other problems, so thick on the ground that all hope is lost, and the country had two choices: “Option 1 – We can lament, blame, criticize and allow a miasma of despair to overwhelm us or Option 2 we can consciously and intentionally choose the alternative,” she stressed.

The Grio reported that Weekes replaced Anthony Carmona who leaves behind an extremely high murder rate — nearly 400 people in Trinidad have been victims of homicide in in 2017.

Weekes is now the only woman to head a Latin American or Caribbean nation: Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet left her post in March.

Congrats President Weekes! You got this!

