'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Shines In 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

Photo by

‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

Zazie Beetz plays the fierce character of Domino in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 hit.

Danielle Jennings
If you were among the millions of fans that loved the funny, action-packed 2016 film Deadpool, then you’re in luck because the new trailer just dropped for the highly-anticipated sequel. What makes this one special is that we get to see more of gorgeous Atlanta star Zazie Beetz in her role as the fierce fighter Domino.

 

In just a few months, Deadpool 2 will hit theaters and Zazie Beetz will gain even more fame than she currently has portraying Donald Glover’s love interest on the award-winning FX series Atlanta. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the latest trailer was put on hold because of reshoots and the CGI not being completed, but it has finally arrived.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18 and you can check out the trailer BELOW:

In other Deadpool 2 news, Shadow and Act reported earlier this month that Zazie Beetz has signed on for a multi-film deal with studio Fox:

[Zazie Beetz’s] recent feature in THR is revealing some more information about her role in the [‘Deadpool’] franchise. The feature states that the actress “secured a three-picture deal with Fox, likely to play out in the X-Force spinoff movies.”

Although it says that this would probably play out over the spinoffs, could there be an opportunity for a Domino solo movie? If you remember correctly, before the Disney/Fox deal, Fox has been planning their own Marvel movies, including the X-Force spinoffs and a franchise built around Spider-Man characters like ‘Venom’ and ‘Silver and Black.’ 

In the THR feature, she also talked about her intense training for the role. “It was a lot…Especially because in my routine day-to-day, I didn’t really work out that much. So, it was a huge transition emotionally and physically … just something I hadn’t felt before. (I’d) never really brought myself that far.”

 

