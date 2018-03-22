Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

Photo by

National
Home > National

Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends Trump Against Joe Biden With A Homophobic Joke

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

It’s lonely in the sunken place, which is why former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke  has daily tantrums on Twitter—especially when people criticize his beloved Donald Trump. Whether it’s attacking  Senator Cory Booker or Hillary Clinton, Clarke is loyal.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump at a rally yesterday, saying, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’… They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’” He also said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.” Watch the video below:

Obviously, Trump lost it and immediately babbled on Twitter at 6:19 a.m.:

However, Sherrif Clarke also got upset, using a juvenile, homophobic comment that is ridiculous for a 61-year-old man.

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who reportedly let a man die under his supervision at the Milwaukee County Jail — an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. He should worry less about locker rooms and worry more about his own humanity. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18