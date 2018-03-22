Did You Know Queen Latifah’s Mom Played Khadijah’s Mom On ‘Living Single’? [VIDEO]

http://dai.ly/x55eleq

Running for five seasons beginning in 1993, The ’90s sitcom Living Single centered on the professional and romantic lives of a group of friends living in Brooklyn while they experienced love, friendship and much more, providing us with content that still resonates today.

Now of course, there are plenty of fantastic episodes to chose from but one of our favorite episodes takes place in season one called “She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Mother,” which centers around the mothers of Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) and Regine Hunter (Kim Fields), who come to visit for Mother’s Day.

However, did you ever notice that in that episode, the actors playing their mothers are actually they’re real mothers in real life!

That’s right, Latifah’s mother Rita Owens played Khadijah’s mom on the show while Field’s mother Chip Fields played her Regine’s mother on the show.

Due to the recent passing of Latifah’s mom, Rita we can’t help but reminisce over this great episode, especially because it shows the true love, friendship and bond that the mother and daughter duo shared. Check out the episode on the video player above!

Plus, you can also check out another episode below called “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” where Khadijah and Regine send their mothers on a trip to the Bahamas for Mother’s Day but while their gone, they have to look after Khadijah’s grandmother which isn’t as easy as they thought it would be.

http://dai.ly/x59l19a

Remember, all five seasons of Living Single are currently streaming on Hulu!

Also On Magic 95.9: