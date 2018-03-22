News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our Feeds Chronological Again….Kinda

Well it's about time!

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Source: Carl Court / Getty

When it comes to Instagram, all people really want is for our posts to be in chronological order. We’ve been begging the app’s innovators to change the algorithm since they first changed it in 2016, and it’s always seemed like our pleas fall on deaf ears. But now, it looks like Instagram has finally answered our prayers, well…kind of.

We all remember the days when Instagram used to show posts in chronological order, before they inexplicably changing their algorithm in March 2016. However, today, Instagram revealed in a press release that the company is making two exciting changes to its algorithm: a “new posts” option along with something that sounds a lot like taking steps toward a chronological feed.

Instagram’s VP of Product tweeted about the changes, explaining  that the first step in their changes on the app is putting, “newer posts closer to the top.”

Well later mentioned that making the feed “totally chronological” isn’t a good idea, because there are weaknesses there as well. He cites people close to you posting in the morning wouldn’t be visible to you when you check at night as an example.

The press release didn’t outright say that Instagram is going back toward chronological, but hopefully this is a move in the right direction. 

Here’s to opening Instagram and not seeing a post from 4 days ago at the top of our feeds!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Hallelujah: Instagram Is FINALLY Working Toward Making Our Feeds Chronological Again….Kinda

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18