News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious

If it's Nardwuar, you know it's gonna be good

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Spotify's RapCaviar Live in Houston

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

If you’re a music nerd, then you probably think of Nardwuar as being one of the best interviewers of all time. With his off-the-wall questions and insane level of knowledge on literally every guest, he makes an interview with anyone and everyone a completely unique experience.

In his latest video, the Human Serviette interviews YBN Nahmir, a newer rapper out of Alabama. Even though Nahmir is young, it’s nice to see him show Nardwuar respect and it’s obvious that he’s having a great time. As Nardwuar hands over vinyls and different gifts based off his research, YBN’s responses are absolute gold.

Peep the whole interview to see the hilarious interactions.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Watch: Nardwuar Interviews YBN Nahmir At SXSW, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18