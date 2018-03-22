Toni Braxton Gives A Sneak Peek Of New Album “Sex & Cigarettes With Donnie Simpson [Video]

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Toni Braxton Gives A Sneak Peek Of New Album “Sex & Cigarettes With Donnie Simpson [Video]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Follow Majic On Twitter:

8-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton is set to release her first solo album in 8 years, Sex & Cigarettes. Braxton breaks down the album with host Donnie Simpson along with a retrospective look at her amazing career.

On Listening To Her Older Music

“No, I don’t. I critique it. I’ll say I should have sustained that note, I should have had them bring the bass up more on that so it’s like I’m working again.” Braxton tells Simpson.

On her song “Sorry” on the album “Sex & Cigarettes”

“It was one of my favorite songs to record, to sing it, to write it and produce it. I thought of Michael Jackson when I was writing this song (throwback), a little bit of Bruno Mars), current and myself.”

Watch Toni Braxton’s New Video “Deadwood”

We also get a peek into her love life as Braxton confirms her engagement to Rap Mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams and her life in the spotlight.

Watch the Toni Braxton Takeover above and make sure you purchase or stream “Sex & Cigarettes” on Friday!

Text “Mymajic

” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman But When Is The Wedding Date?
RELATED: Toni Braxton, Wiz Khalifa & Ludacris Honored At The BMI Awards

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Toni Braxton Gives A Sneak Peek Of New Album “Sex & Cigarettes With Donnie Simpson [Video]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18
Ex-Nazi Party Member And A Billionaire Who Made…

Get out the vote—against racism.
03.22.18
11 items
Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should…

From Maya Angelou to Nayyirah Waheed these poets transform us with their power.
03.21.18
Did You Know Dr. Ben ‘Gifted Hands’ Carson…

Just in case you forgot.
03.22.18
How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In…

Facebook is under the microscope.
03.22.18