Baltimore City To Open Another Virtual Supermarket

Another virtual supermarket will be opening in Baltimore City on Monday at Ruscombe Gardens. The online supermarket plans to have or offer online grocery ordering and delivery. To have healthier foods be promoted and provided for at area corner stores.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal

Also On Magic 95.9: