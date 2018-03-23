Charm City
Baltimore City To Open Another Virtual Supermarket

Magic 95.9
Source: Kiyoshi Hijiki / Getty

Another virtual supermarket will be opening in Baltimore City on Monday at Ruscombe Gardens. The online supermarket plans to have or offer online grocery ordering and delivery. To have healthier foods be promoted and provided for at area corner stores.

Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal

 

 

