Donald Trump Is The Bamma For Life Again!

3/23/18- Huggy Lowdown has yet again elected Donald Trump as the Bamma For Life and who can blame him! When advisors told Trump not to congratulate Putin he did it anyway and now he’s not taking heat from not one porn star but from two!

