This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad Is Heartbreaking

The kids always write the best poems after they've stopped listening to me. For example, I usually tell them to avoid rhyming couplets, because they govern the poem and tend to be comic – but this has heavy rhyme, and it's heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/dayMTBRUZi — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) March 23, 2018

Teenage Louis caught J.K. Rowling‘s eye this week when he defied his teacher’s golden rule about poetry and wrote the most Drake poem about not having a dad. It’s super sad—if you have a heart, it will definitely get you in your feelings—but the other takeaway is: teachers don’t know everything.

Also On Magic 95.9: