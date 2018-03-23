News & Gossip
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad Is Heartbreaking

This kid's poem was so heartfelt, even J.K. Rowling retweeted it.

Teenage Louis caught J.K. Rowling‘s eye this week when he defied his teacher’s golden rule about poetry and wrote the most Drake poem about not having a dad. It’s super sad—if you have a heart, it will definitely get you in your feelings—but the other takeaway is: teachers don’t know everything.

