All The Times Queen Latifah And Her Mom Showed Us What True Love Looked Like

Magic 95.9
2011 Winter TCA Tour - Day 2

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Queen Latifah suffered a great loss earlier this week when her mom, Rita Owens, passed away after battling a heart condition for over a decade.

Not every celebrity has love for their mother the way the Queen does. It was no secret how much she loved and respected her mom. Ms. Owens even played herself as “Khadijah’s” mom on Living Single.

 

Their relationship always seemed so full of warmth and tenderness:

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Queen and the rest of the Owens family at this time. Hit the flip for more of Latifah and Ms. Rita’s sweetest, most heartwarming moments together.

