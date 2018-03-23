News & Gossip
There Has Been A Cyberattack On Atlanta; City Being Held On Ransom

Magic 95.9
Downtown Atlanta Georgia Lights

Source: Robert Loe / Getty

According to CNN, the city of Atlanta is under a cyberattack using a Ransomware application to  attack city information systems. The malicious software takes over the systems and prevents or limits users from accessing their accounts until a ransom is paid.

11Alive says the city received a ransom demand in bitcoin for $6,800 per unit or $51,000 to unlock the entire system.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging city employees to check their bank accounts and contact any finical institutions they have accounts with to make sure their personal information hasn’t been compromised.

 

The FBI is currently investigating the cyberattack, but no word on any suspects.

 

 

