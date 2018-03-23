News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert

#TeamBeautiful sits down with Teyana Taylor ahead of the premiere of "Teyana & Iman."

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Build - March 23, 2018

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the modern definition of #relationshipgoals and now we’re getting a healthy dose of the couple every Monday night on VH1.

We came to know Teyana Taylor on My Super Sweet 16 (or by a little known anthem called Google Me). Fast-forward some time and now she’s a mother, wife, it-fashion girl, musician and everyone’s #bodygoals on the gram.

Who can forget how she came out kicking in a boot at VH1 Honors when she broke her toe. Sis ain’t miss a beat. And, among her many accomplishments, she recently met Janet Jackson, who made Teyana her #WCW. We caught up with Teyana, who opened up about the show, motherhood and how she plans on dealing with what comes with reality TV.

“Teyana & Iman” premieres Monday, March 26 on VH1 at 9pm.

RELATED STORIES:

Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana & Iman’

The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Reality Show Is Freakin’ Adorable

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

#RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up

1 photos Launch gallery

#RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up

Continue reading #RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up

#RelationshipGoals: We Want To Be Like Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert When We Grow Up

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion…

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is. Naomi has always been iconic, but this…
03.24.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here…

What are your thoughts on this look? Take our poll.
03.24.18
The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects…

So sad. So sunken. So stupid.
03.24.18
Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK…

"‘Bama is still backwards."
03.24.18
‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump…

Desperate times call for magical measures.
03.24.18
Ex-NJ Police Chief Who Slammed Black Teen, Compared…

His violence was videotaped.
03.24.18
White Student Tells Black Classmate ‘Go Back’ To…

The school administrators did not properly discipline the child.
03.24.18
Parkland Student David Hogg Says The Media Didn’t…

He called the poor representation "disgusting."
03.24.18
White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will…

Sam DuBose was killed in July of 2015.
03.24.18
Black Lives Matter Is ‘Just Getting Started’ Protesting…

To let Black Lives Matter Sacramento tell it, Thursday's protest of Stephon Clark's apparent murder was just the tip of…
03.24.18