Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Photo by Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Charm City
Home > Charm City

Bmore Students Get Support From Carmelo Anthony, MTV and NAACP for March For Our Lives

Jaz
Leave a comment

Basketball player Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP are all helping to send Baltimore area students to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on tody. Others will gather at Baltimore city hall to protest and march for gun control

The anti-gun violence rally was organized by youth after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month. Officials in Washington are expecting the march to bring more than 500,000 people to the city.

Private donors are funding 60 buses to take about 3,000 Baltimore students to the march, plus provide lunch and T-shirts according Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

MTV aposted the announcement on its Twitter account Friday, saying it was partnering with the NAACP, Anthony and a host of other celebrities “to send 17 buses of young people from communities impacted by gun violence around the country to the #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C.

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Yara Shahidi, Nick Cannon, Pusha T, Halsey and Chloe x Halle also contributed.

“Young people across the country are coming together to stop gun violence. We all deserve to live in a country where we can be free from gun violence in our schools, in our homes, and in our communities,” MTV posted on its website. “Let’s tell our leaders that enough is enough.”

Tiffany Dena Loftin, director of the NAACP  Youth and College Division, said “March 24 is not just another rally, it’s an opportunity to move forward in reducing gun violence and making our communities safer,”

Loftin said the march “is also an opportunity to mobilize young Black people,” and that the NAACP’s Youth and College Division is “committed to letting policy makers and elected officials know in a powerful way, that we are prepared to exercise both our voice and our votes on the issue of public safety.”

Props to these woke young people creating a movement and fighting to make the world a better place. Follow me @jaztalk1  on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

March For Our Lives

Source: J.R. Davis / WKYS

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-baltimore-march-donors-20180323-story.html

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bmore Students Get Support From Carmelo Anthony, MTV and NAACP for March For Our Lives

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren Destroy Ben Carson: ‘You…

This is amazing.
03.23.18
Austin Bomber’s Black Roommate Held By Police, Mother…

More details revealed in the terror case.
03.23.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 4: Team MadameNoire

Death to respectability politics.
03.23.18
From Rally to Power: The Civic Obligation of…

The March for Our Lives is only a march for OUR lives if people meet at the intersection of mass…
03.23.18
Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her…

Raleigh police charged Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.
03.23.18
Everything You Need To Know About Stephon Clark

The 22-year-old was fired at over 20 times.
03.23.18
Woman Gets No Jail Time After She Recklessly…

She got a slap on the wrist.
03.23.18
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18