Bmore Students Get Support From Carmelo Anthony, MTV and NAACP for March For Our Lives

Basketball player Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP are all helping to send Baltimore area students to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on tody. Others will gather at Baltimore city hall to protest and march for gun control

The anti-gun violence rally was organized by youth after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month. Officials in Washington are expecting the march to bring more than 500,000 people to the city.

Private donors are funding 60 buses to take about 3,000 Baltimore students to the march, plus provide lunch and T-shirts according Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

MTV aposted the announcement on its Twitter account Friday, saying it was partnering with the NAACP, Anthony and a host of other celebrities “to send 17 buses of young people from communities impacted by gun violence around the country to the #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C.

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Yara Shahidi, Nick Cannon, Pusha T, Halsey and Chloe x Halle also contributed.

“Young people across the country are coming together to stop gun violence. We all deserve to live in a country where we can be free from gun violence in our schools, in our homes, and in our communities,” MTV posted on its website. “Let’s tell our leaders that enough is enough.”

Tiffany Dena Loftin, director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, said “March 24 is not just another rally, it’s an opportunity to move forward in reducing gun violence and making our communities safer,”

Loftin said the march “is also an opportunity to mobilize young Black people,” and that the NAACP’s Youth and College Division is “committed to letting policy makers and elected officials know in a powerful way, that we are prepared to exercise both our voice and our votes on the issue of public safety.”

Props to these woke young people creating a movement and fighting to make the world a better place. Follow me @jaztalk1 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-ci-baltimore-march-donors-20180323-story.html

Also On Magic 95.9: