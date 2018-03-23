News & Gossip
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil Xan Plays His Music At A Concert

Xan against the world.

2018 Buku Music + Arts Project

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Rapper Lil Xan found himself in a funky situation this past month when he made a statement many folks thought was an offense to rap music.

In an interview with Revolt, Xan gave 2Pac a “clout” rating of “2′ and he said that the late rapper made “boring music.”

 

To say Xan caused an uproar in the rap world would be an understatement.

Waka Flocka banned him from hip hop…

 

…and a group of high schoolers reportedly chased him out a Del Toco for his statements, causing the police to escort him to his car.

 

At one point, Xan even had to hop on Twitter to clear the air.

Apparently folks were still salty because now it seems like Xan is trying to end the controversy once and for all.

At a recent show in Pomona, California, the 21-year-old rapper blasted 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s “California Love” for all the crowd to recite.

Granted, Xan barely knew the rap verses himself….or even the chorus…but I guess a couple of lines count, right?

Does this mean Lil Xan is now “un-canceled?”

2Pac stans let us know!

