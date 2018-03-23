National
Home > National

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here Looking Like A Genie In A Bottle

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Draya Michele attended a Fendi x Flaunt Magazine party in Los Angeles, California at Elvis Presley’s home, wearing a look by TLZ L’Femme. 

FENDI x Flaunt Celebrate The New Fantasy Issue at Casa Perfect

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Mint Swim founder and designer was clad in gold harem pants with thigh cutouts and a red ruffle off the shoulder crop top. She paired the look with gold one strap shoes.

She gave us a smokey eye and a neutral pink lip. Draya wore her makeup neutral with her hair back in a bun and her baby hairs were super laid.

Last nights’ @fendi event for @flauntmagazine …. #fashion

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya’s outfit choice was definitely a look. While some thought it was too much or that the thigh cutouts were unnecessary, others’ deemed that the former Basketball Wives star was serving. Personally, I could totally see Rihanna wearing this look and appreciate Draya taking fashion risks.

Beauties, we want to know your thoughts on this outfit. Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Midi Metallic Dress Can Be Yours For Less Than $150

The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Alt View

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Continue reading All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn't walk the carpet, that didn't stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details! DON'T MISS: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion…

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is. Naomi has always been iconic, but this…
03.24.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here…

What are your thoughts on this look? Take our poll.
03.24.18
The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects…

So sad. So sunken. So stupid.
03.24.18
Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK…

"‘Bama is still backwards."
03.24.18
‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump…

Desperate times call for magical measures.
03.24.18
Ex-NJ Police Chief Who Slammed Black Teen, Compared…

His violence was videotaped.
03.24.18
White Student Tells Black Classmate ‘Go Back’ To…

The school administrators did not properly discipline the child.
03.24.18
Parkland Student David Hogg Says The Media Didn’t…

He called the poor representation "disgusting."
03.24.18
White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will…

Sam DuBose was killed in July of 2015.
03.24.18
Black Lives Matter Is ‘Just Getting Started’ Protesting…

To let Black Lives Matter Sacramento tell it, Thursday's protest of Stephon Clark's apparent murder was just the tip of…
03.24.18