Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

The rape accusations against Russell Simmons keep coming and this time around it could cost him a fortune.

The Los Angeles Times reported that on Friday the hip-hop mogul was hit with a $10 million lawsuit for allegedly raping a woman after a concert.

The unnamed woman claims in her complaint, which doesn’t include the year and location of the alleged attack, that she was approached by Russell at a concert she attended with her young son. She said that the Def Jam co-founder invited them backstage to meet the artists and that he later invited her back to his hotel for an after-party once she dropped her son off with a baby sitter.

She also alleges that after going to a nightclub they went to his hotel room where she claims Russell told her, “I am going to [expletive] you.”

According to the plaintiff, she told him no, but the Russell allegedly threatened her by saying, “I am going to [expletive] you or I’m going to [expletive] your son.”

She said that Simmons then threw her on the bed and raped her.

Of course, Russell is claiming he is innocent.

“I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me. They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women,” he said in the statement.

“I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests. I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, ‘Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?’ I passed all of the lie detector tests.”

In November, Simmons stepped down from his businesses as multiple allegations against him became public.

As we previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement continues to motivate victims to come forward. These women include screenwriter Jenny Lumet, the granddaughter of iconic singer Lena Horne, model Keri Claussen Khalighi and former executive at Def Jam Recordings Drew Dixon.

